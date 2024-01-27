Cropped Image Shared to Falsely Claim That Hamas Killed IDF’s 'Deadliest Sniper'

Fact-Check: This image is cropped. The original image shows Israeli soldiers resting.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
An image of a man in a military uniform lying on the ground with eyes closed is being shared on social media platforms.
What are the users saying?: Those sharing have claimed that it shows Israel Defense Forces' "deadliest sniper Shafas Lavier", who was killed by Hamas forces.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
Is this true?: The claim is false.
The image is cropped. The original photo shows IDF soldiers resting on the ground at Kibbutz Beeri following a mass infiltration by Hamas from the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
How did we find out?: First, we ran a Google reverse image search on the viral image and came across a photo story by The Washington Post from 17 October 2023, which included an image similar to the viral photo.
The picture showed other people and elements as well, proving that the viral image was cropped.
Here is the original image.
The Washington Post had credited the image to Reuters. We ran a relevant keyword search on Reuters photos and came across the original image taken on 13 October 2023 by photographer Amir Cohen.
Below are the similarities between the Reuters photo and the viral image.
Here are the similarities between the two images.
Reuters noted that the image showed "Tired Israeli soldiers resting on a patch of grass at Kibbutz Beeri, following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel".
Additionally, we looked for commander Shafas Lavier of the IDF who was allegedly killed by Hamas forces, but found no records of such a name in the IDF's list of deceased soldiers.
We also checked a detailed list provided by The Times of Israel from 7 October 2023 of soldiers who died in combat against Hamas. This also has no mention of a Shafas Lavier.
Conclusion: The viral claim is false. A cropped image of IDF soldiers resting is being shared to falsely claim that Hamas forces killed a deadly sniper.
