Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral Clip of a Cow Saving a Child From Being Hit by a Train Is a Deepfake

Viral Clip of a Cow Saving a Child From Being Hit by a Train Is a Deepfake

We found that the video is a deepfake and doesn't show authentic footage.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows a cow saving a child from being hit by a moving train.</p></div>
i

The video is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows a cow saving a child from being hit by a moving train.

(Source: YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show a cow saving a child from being hit by a moving train.

An archived version of this claim can be seen here

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of a cow saving a girl from a moving train.

Also ReadFake Statement About Tata Industries in Singur Attributed to N Chandrasekaran

How did we find out the truth?:

  • We divided the video into multiple screenshots and conducted reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens.

  • However, we did not find any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.

  • While observing the video, we noticed that the yellow boards on the trains do not display the destination.

  • It is common for AI-generated videos to either have blurred text or no text at all.

  • Additionally, the train appears to have only three coaches, while in reality, the shortest train runs with at least 12 coaches.

The yellow boards do not have the destination written on them.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

  • We ran the video through the Hive Moderation tool, which showed a high likelihood that the viral clip was generated using AI.

Here are the results of Hive Moderation 

(Source: Hive Moderation / Screenshot)

  • We ran the video through the Deepfake-O-Meter, and one of the detectors showed that it was likely generated by AI.

Here are the results of Deepfake-O-Meter

(Source: Deepfake-O-Meter/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared with false claims that it shows a cow saving a child from being hit by a moving train.

Also Read2004 Video of Astronaut Performing Bihu Shared as a Recent Clip

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT