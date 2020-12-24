‘I Got the Pfizer COVID Vaccine and Went Right Back to Work’  

2020 has been a tough year. We have learnt phrases like “Flatten the curve”, “social distancing” and of course the Merriam-Webster word of the year, “Pandemic”. After a gruelling and tragic 9 months, a ray of hope is finally in sight with vaccinations being rolled out world-over. The fact that it took under a year from the virus rearing its ugly head to the development of a vaccine to fight it is nothing short of a scientific miracle.

Both the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine have been tested on thousands of clinical trial participants and found to be overall safe and highly effective with both vaccines approximately 95% effective in preventing systemic cases of the disease.