Fact-Check: Viral Clip Showing Conjoined Twins Married in Egypt Is AI!

AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter revealed that the viral clip was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real.
i

Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real.

(Source: The Quint) 

A video showing female conjoined twins standing next to a man and speaking to a journalist in Arabic is being shared on social media.

Those sharing the claim noted that the conjoined twins got married in Egypt and called it 'unique.'

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We received a query about this claim on our WhatsApp tipline number, as well.

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • This led us to other posts carrying the same claim on Facebook, dated 26 January. Looking closely, we noticed a TikTok watermark identifying the source as “cherif ai.”

Here is a close up of the frame.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint) 

  • Using a virtual private network (VPN), we accessed TikTok and looked for 'cherif ai's' channel.

  • Team WebQoof located the viral clip and traced it back to 12 July 2025.

The post was shared by the Tik Tok account in July 2025.

(Source: Tik Tok) 

  • We went through the channel and found other short videos showing conjoined twins, as well.

Here is a preview of the other content made by the channel. 

(Source: Tik Tok) 

  • The channel, which has 1.4 million likes, states in its description that it features “AI content.”

Here is preview of the frame.

(Source: Tik Tok) 

  • Additionally, Team WebQoof ran the viral clip on AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter which revealed that the video was created using AI.

Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.

Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.

Conclusion: The viral clip has been created using AI and is not real.

