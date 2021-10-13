BJP MP Alters Hymn to Remove Reference to 'Allah'? No, the Video is Clipped

A video of Lok Sabha MP and sufi singer Hans Raj Hans singing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' hymn on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti is being shared to claim that the line 'Ishwar Allah tero naam' (God and Allah are all your names) has been "removed" from it.

However, we found that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader can be heard singing the aforementioned line in the longer version of the video.