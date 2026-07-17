Edited Image Shared To Target CJP’s Dipke Amid Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike

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A photo showing Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke standing in a white T-shirt, appearing to have a large midsection, is being shared on social media.
The claim: The image is being shared to target Dipke on social media, where users have claimed that he gained weight, while activist Sonam Wangchuk — who has also been a part of their indefinite protest — has reportedly lost eight kilograms during his hunger strike.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the image led us to an Instagram page called 'totalfilmii'.
This page had shared a video of Dipke's, from which the viral image appears to have been sourced, on 6 June.
Wangchuk joined the movement on the same day, but began his hunger strike weeks later, on 28 June.
In this video, which resembled the image in the claim, Dipke does not have an enlarged midsection, indicating that the screenshot was .
Dipke, on his Instagram account, shared posts from Jantar Mantar, while this report was being written.
One of these posts showed him with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was visit the protest site to show support for Wangchuk and the movement.
In this photo, Dipke appeared normal and not like he had gained eight kilos.
Conclusion: An edited image is being shared to claim that it shows CJP's Abhijeet Dipke having gained weight during Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.
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