No, the PMJDY Is Not Providing 'Direct Cash Assistance' to Eligible Citizens

advertisement
An image is being shared, claiming to show that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) 2026 application form has been released and that eligible Indian citizens aged 13–65 years will receive financial assistance ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000.
Is it true?: No, the PMJDY does not provide any direct cash assistance of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 to eligible citizens.
How did we find out?: We went to the official website of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, according to which PMJDY account holders are provided with a RuPay Debit card.
The RuPay Debit card covers free accidental insurance of up to Rs 2 lakh.
It also mentions that an overdraft facility of Rs 10,000 is available to eligible account holders.
However, there is no mention that eligible citizens aged 13–65 years will receive financial assistance ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000.
The URL mentioned in the post does not lead to a government website and gives a warning that it could potentially be dangerous when you click on it.
PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating the claim is false and that PMJDY does not provide any direct cash assistance of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 to beneficiaries based on their age.
Conclusion: The claim is false, and the PMJDY does not provide any direct cash assistance of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 to eligible citizens aged 13–65 years.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)