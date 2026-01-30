Clip Shows Old Pak Man Forcing Teen Christian Girl To Marry? Claim Is False!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Clip Shows Old Pak Man Forcing Teen Christian Girl To Marry? Claim Is False!

This video dates back to 2023 and shows a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-Check: This video shows a domestic dispute between a married couple in Lahore. 

(Source: The Quint) 

A video allegedly showing a 13-year-old Christian girl being ‘forced’ to marry a 40-year-old Muslim man in Pakistan is circulating on social media.

  • The claim further alleges that when the girl refused and tried to flee, the man threatened her with a weapon.

An archive of the claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This post gathered 842.5K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is misleading. This incident dates back to 2023 and shows a marital dispute between a couple in Lahore, Pakistan.

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a post on X from September 2023 by Lahore police's official X page. This post was a reply to another user who had shared the viral clip.

  • The original post noted that a man attempted to kill his wife by firing a Kalashnikov during a domestic dispute in Lahore’s Southern Cantonment. It also mentioned that he assaulted his daughter, while police allegedly failed to act despite repeated complaints.

  • In response to this post, the city's police replied, noting, "A case number 3426/23 has been registered at this incident at Police Station Southern Chhowni, and further investigation of the case is ongoing." (sic.)

  • The original post was shared by a user whose X bio described them as an “independent journalist.”

  • We, then, conducted a relevant keyword search in Urdu and found some news reports in Pakistani media.

  • As per Express PK and Sama TV, man identified as Khurram Shabbir tried to shoot his wife after a domestic argument. Nevertheless, other relatives stepped in and stopped the assault.

  • The woman subsequently complained, resulting in the police arresting Shabbir in the South Cantonment area in Lahore in September 2023.

Conclusion: The viral claim is false as the video shows a domestic dispute, not a Pakistani Muslim man forcing a young Christian girl to marry him.

