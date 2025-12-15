Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Video Doesn’t Show China’s Massive Build up Near Arunachal Pradesh

This Video Doesn’t Show China’s Massive Build up Near Arunachal Pradesh

The video is from November and does not show visuals recorded near Arunachal Pradesh.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video dates back to November 2025 and is being shared with an incorrect claim.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check | The video dates back to November 2025 and is being shared with an incorrect claim.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing military exercises and drills being conducted is going viral on the internet with a claim that it shows recent visuals of China starting massive military build-up near Arunachal Pradesh.

What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user named '@RavinderKapur2' shared the clip with a caption that said, "BREAKING. Why is Narendra Modi and the MEA quiet. China has started a massive military build-up near Arunachal Pradesh."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The above post had gained over two lakh views on the platform. More archives of similar claims could be found here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The video could be traced back to November and shows the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) 78th Group Army performing military exercises in northern China. This meant that the claim was false.

How did we find that out?: On conducting a simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video, we found the same visuals uploaded on the official YouTube channel of CGTN Europe.

  • The video was uploaded on 13 November and was titled, "PLA ground force conducts live-fire drills featuring high-tech drones, robotic dogs."

About the 78th Group Army: As per reports, the 78th Group Army is affiliated to the Northern Theater Command of the Chinese PLA. It should be noted that the Northern Theater Command covers five provinces and shares borders with Mongolia, Russia, and North Korea.

PIB debunks the claim: The fact-checking wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), on its official X account, clarified that the claim is fake.

  • The post shared on 14 December said, "The video shared shows a military exercise conducted by a brigade of the PLA’s 78th Group Army, which is part of the Northern Theatre Command, headquartered in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province."

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral video dates back to November and is being shared with an incorrect claim.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

