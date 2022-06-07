Chinese Robots Dancing in Shanghai Disneyland? No, They are Humans

The claim states that these are "China-made robots" who are seen dancing in Shanghai Disneyland.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of two dancers is being shared to claim that these "China-made robots" performed at the Shanghai Disneyland.
The claim further adds that although the performance is of five minutes, people wait up to four hours to get a ticket worth "USD 75" to watch it.
However, we found that the two dancers seen in the video are humans who are seen performing Bachata dance, similar to Salsa, that is native to the Dominican Republic.
Interestingly, the claim is a recurring one and has been shared along with different videos over the years. The Quint's WebQoof team had debunked another video that was shared with the same claim in 2019.
CLAIM
The video is being shared along with the claim that states that the dance is being performed at "Disneyland in Shanghai" and that the duo seen in the video are "not human dancers, but two Chinese robots."
Further, it says, although the dance performance is of five minutes, but the "waiting time to buy a ticket to watch this dance is four hours", adding, the price of tickets is "499 yuan, equivalent to 75 dollars."
An archive of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
With the help on InVid, a video verification tool, we fragmented the video into multiple keyframes and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Yandex reverse image search led us to an Instagram video that was posted by a user named 'DJ Don Corazon', who had posted a longer version of the video on 16 August 2020.
The viral part can be seen in the video from 1:52 mins-2:38 mins. In the video, the two Bachata dancers, Russia-based couple Dilara Davydova and Dmitriy Davydov, were tagged.
It talked about 'Bachata Stars Weekend in Moscow'.
We also found the video of the performance posted on the account of Dilara Davydova on 17 August 2020.
The caption in Russian translated to, 'So the festivals have begun... Thanks to everyone who was in our classes yesterday.'
Next, we looked at their YouTube account 'Bachata. Dima and Dilara' and found the video of their dance performance. People seen in the background in the viral video can also be seen in this video.
Further, we checked the official website of Shanghai Disneyland, which read that the amusement park is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 situation, since 21 March.
We also looked with keywords such as 'robots', 'robots dance', among others, but it didn't yield any result.
Shanghai Disneyland is closed since 21 March.
Clearly, a video of Bachata dancers from Moscow is being shared falsely claiming that they are "robots" dancing in Shanghai Disneyland in China.
