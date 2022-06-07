Chinese Robots Dancing in Shanghai Disneyland? No, They are Humans

A video of two dancers is being shared to claim that these "China-made robots" performed at the Shanghai Disneyland.

The claim further adds that although the performance is of five minutes, people wait up to four hours to get a ticket worth "USD 75" to watch it.

However, we found that the two dancers seen in the video are humans who are seen performing Bachata dance, similar to Salsa, that is native to the Dominican Republic.

Interestingly, the claim is a recurring one and has been shared along with different videos over the years. The Quint's WebQoof team had debunked another video that was shared with the same claim in 2019.