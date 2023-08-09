Old Image of Flooded Chennai Airport Falsely Shared as Ahmedabad Airport

Fact-check: An old image of a flooded airport hanger from Chennai floods is going viral on social media as an image from Ahmedabad's airport.
What's the truth?: The image is not from Gujarat but from Tamil Nadu.
It shows the flooded tarmac of the Chennai's International Airport due to heavy rainfall in December 2015.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral photo and came across a report by Hindustan Times shared on 3 August 2017.
The report carried the same viral image and the caption stated that this image shows flooded Chennai airport from December 2015.
The image is from 2015 and from Chennai airport.
The article was about how Indian news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) inaccurately used an old image of flooded Chennai airport as flooded Chandigarh International Airport.
We also found reports by The Quint and Scroll about how PTI also used the old image as an image supposedly showing waterlogged Ahmedabad airport.
Several other media outlets also carried the image as from Ahmedabad and later issued an apology.
Following this, Union Minister Smriti Irani also called out PTI, addressing the error to which the agency responded saying that they have terminated the photographer's services.
We compared the visuals: To confirm the location seen in the image, we also compared the viral image with an image of Chennai International Airport on Google maps.
The location is Chennai airport.
Is Ahmedabad flooded as claimed?: The city witnessed heavy rainfall on 22 July.
Ahmedabad recorded 124mm of rain which was the highest amount for a single day this season.
Several parts of the city were also waterlogged creating hindrance to public.
Conclusion: An old image of a flooded airport hanger from Chennai floods is going viral on social media as an image from Ahmedabad's airport.
