Old Clip of Mahishasur Railway Station Vandalism Shared With False Communal Spin

At the time of writing this report, this post by X user Mini Razdan was viewed nearly eight lakh times.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: While the video is from Murshidabad as claimed, it dates back to 2019 and shows people vandalising the railway station while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was still a bill back then.