No, This Video of a Huge Palace Cake Is Not From Ambani's Pre-Wedding Event

This video predates the Ambani pre-wedding event and is not from India.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An old and unrelated video of a massive cake is being falsely linked to pre-wedding event of the Ambani family.

(Photo: The Quint)

A video showing a massive castle-shaped white cake being brought into a hall is being shared as a recent video from the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

What's the truth?: We found out that this video predates the Ambani pre-wedding event and is not from India.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and came across a Facebook post from 29 October 2023.

  • This was shared by an entertainment page, UNILAD.

  • The video was credited to a TikTok user.

The video was shared in October 2023.

  • On checking the TikTok page using VPN, we found out that user named Fill from Turkmenistan had shared the same video several time on his profile.

  • This was shared on 22 October 2023.

(Screenshot of the TikTok video.)

Other posts of the same video by Fill carried a hashtags about Turkmenistan, Russia, Armenia and USA.

(Screenshot of the TikTok videos.)

(Screenshot of the TikTok videos.)

We also found the same visuals in a report shared by News18 on 31 October 2023 and it mentioned that this was a cake brought in a wedding function.

Conclusion: Although we could not independently confirm the location of the video, it is clear that it is old and unrelated to the recent pre-wedding event of the Ambani family.

