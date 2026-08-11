Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BTS Video From Short Film Falsely Shared as ‘Girl Child Abandoned in Nashik'

BTS Video From Short Film Falsely Shared as ‘Girl Child Abandoned in Nashik'

The visuals show BTS footage from a short film's shoot and not a real incident of child abandonment.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The viral clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of a short film called 'Naya Saal'.&nbsp;</p></div>
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The viral clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of a short film called 'Naya Saal'. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing an infant girl, lying on the ground, wrapped in a red cloth has gone viral on social media platforms.

The claim: The clip is being shared to claim that the girl was abandoned by her parents in Nashik, Maharashtra.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The viral clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of a short film called 'Naya Saal', and not a real incident.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Falsely Shared as One Showing Mistreatment of Muslims in Nepal

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.

  • One such search led us to a longer version of the video on Instagram, shared on 4 July, with the caption, "Short film shooting "Naya saal".

Several frames from this video show filming equipment, such as a clapboard and a camera.

One can see shooting equipment in this video.

(Source: YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

The account had shared another video from the set, which showed a man picking up the baby while a camera, light, and the clapboard were also in frame, confirming that a film was being shot.

  • Using the keywords 'Naya Saal short film' on YouTube, we found the trailer of the said film.

  • At the 2:45-minute mark of the trailer, one can see a clip of the man picking up a baby wrapped in the same cloth.

In the comments section of the trailer, the creators confirmed that BTS footage from their short film was being used to spread misinformation about a baby being abandoned.

The makers clarified that the claim was false.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

Conclusion: A BTS video from a short film's shoot is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a baby girl who was abandoned by her parents in Nashik, Maharashtra.

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