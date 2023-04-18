Edited Image Shows Ambedkar's Photo in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Office

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Edited Image Shows Ambedkar's Photo in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Office

The original image does not show any photo of Dr BR Ambedkar hung up in Putin's conference room.
Fact-check: An edited image is being shared to claim that a portrait of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is hung up in Russian President Vladimir Putin's office.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

An image showing a portrait of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar hung in Russian President Vladimir Putin's office is going viral on social media with a claim that Russia took this step to honour India.

This comes after the 132nd birth anniversary of Ambedkar which is celebrated on 14 April.

Is this photo real?: This is an edited image.

  • The original image shows that there is not picture of Ambedkar hung up on the walls in Putin's office.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the picture and came across the original image on image stock website, Alamy.

  • The image was from 15 February 2007 and it's description stated that it showed Putin holding a conference on economic issues.

  • We compared the viral image with the original image and found similarities.

  • The original image showed the multi-coloured National Emblem of the Russian Federation where Ambedkar's photo was morphed.

  • The emblem is also known as the State Coat of Arms of the Russian Federation.

The original image did not show Ambedkar's photo.

  • We also found a similar photo of the conference room on the official website of the office of the Russian President.

  • Even this picture showed the Russian emblem instead of Ambedkar's photo.

It shows the State Coat of Arms of the Russian Federation behind Putin.

Conclusion: An edited image is being shared to claim that a portrait of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is hung up in Russian President Vladimir Putin's office.

