No, Boris Johnson Didn’t Criticise PM Modi’s Foreign Policy While Praising Nehru

A video of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking about former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is being shared on social media, where users have claimed that he praised the latter to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

What does he say?: In the clip, Johnson says, "I remember in 1952, when I was talking to Prime Minister Nehru. He said, "Your Majesty, India will basically always be on the side of Russia."

The claim: The video is being shared with text which reads, "NEHRU Had Guts, MODI Looks for Shortcuts”: Boris Johnson's Blistering Attack on PM Modi's Foreign Policy. (SIC)"