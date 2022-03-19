Bombay High Court Allowed Students to Wear Hijab? No, Claim is Misleading

After the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on Muslim girls wearing a hijab with the uniform in schools and colleges, a message stating that the Bombay High Court has passed an order allowing students to wear the same has been doing the rounds.

The message insinuates that the verdict by the Bombay High Court was passed at a time when the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petitions filed by Muslim students stating that wearing the garment was not part of 'Essential Religious Practice'.

However, we found that no such order has been passed by the Bombay High Court recently.

We found news reports from 2018, which make a mention of a petition filed in the Bombay High Court by a student of homeopathy accusing her college of not allowing her to wear a hijab.