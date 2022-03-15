'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': Karnataka HC Upholds Uniform Rules

The high court also held that the Karnataka government had the power to pass the order it did on 5 February stating that students would have to wear uniforms and that there was no case made out for its invalidation. There were no grounds for disciplinary inquiries against school authorities which had denied entry to Muslim girls for failing to wear uniforms either.

The reading out of the order of the three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi was, as with previous proceedings, broadcast live on the Karnataka High Court's YouTube channel: