No, COVID Vaccines Don’t Make Human Body Bluetooth Compatible

A text message is being shared on WhatsApp, with an audio clip and a screenshot of a Bluetooth network list, claiming that people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine were detectable on Bluetooth-enabled devices with codes.

The person speaking on the audio clip states that they found codes showing up on their mobile phone’s Bluetooth network list around vaccinated people, both at their workplace as well as on their commute back home.

However, we found that there was no basis to this claim. The vaccine composition for both Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield contain a list of standard chemicals, with the exception of the weakened or inactivated COVID-19 virus.