Misleading Posts on Use of New Born Calf Serum in Covaxin Go Viral

The screenshot of a Right to Information (RTI) response from the Central Drugs Control Standard Organisation has gone viral, using which social media users have claimed that the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine "contains" new born calf serum cells in it.

The claim then goes on to talk about the process of procurement of the serum and that this detail was "hidden" from people.

However, we found that the claim is misleading. While the Covaxin's COVID-19 vaccine does use newborn calf serum (NBCS), it is not present in the final product. NBCS is used to in preparation and growth of vero cell lines which is an important part in the production of the vaccine. The vero cells are then purified and treated to remove NBCS completely.