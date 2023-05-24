Fact-Check: Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Factory Blasts in West Bengal

A video which shows an explosion in an open field is being shared with a claim that it shows visuals from the recent blast that happened in a factory in West Bengal’s East Medinipur.

What are users claiming?: People have shared the video with a caption, that when translated from Hindi to English using Google Translate, said, “Look at West Bengal sitting on a powder keg. This scene of East Medinipur is horrifying. Mamta has no control over the state. There is no idea of law and order. Jungle Raj remains.”