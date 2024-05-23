Old Clip of BJP Uttarakhand Worker Being Thrashed Falsely Shared as Recent One

Fact-Check | The video is old and is being falsely shared as a recent one.
A video of a woman beating a man is going viral with a claim that it shows a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader being recently beaten with slippers for allegedly molesting women.
After the initial recording, one can further find a video news report purportedly published by ABP News about the incident.
What is the truth?: The video dates back to 2018, when a BJP leader from Uttarakhand named 'Ashwini Arora' was reportedly beaten by the wife of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.
What led us to the truth?: Taking a hint from the viral video which carried the name of the BJP leader, we performed a keyword search and found a video news report published by ABP News.
The report mentioned that Arora, who was identified as a BJP leader from Uttarakhand, was beaten with slippers by the wife of an IAS officer.
The woman had accused Arora of molesting her for days. Following the incident, the BJP assured an action against the leader.
The report was published on 8 October 2018.
Other sources: The official YouTube channel of OneIndia Hindi carried similar visuals from the incident, which was published on 8 October 2018.
Its title in Hindi loosely translated to, "Uttarakhand BJP leader thrashed with slippers by a woman, Viral Video. OneIndia Hindi."
A report published by Times of India said that the Udham Singh Nagar BJP's district unit has suspended its worker, Ashwini Arora, after he was beaten by the wife of a police officer from Uttar Pradesh.
The district president told the organisation, "He has been suspended and we have called a probe into the matter."
The report was published on 8 October 2018.
Conclusion: The video is old and is being falsely shared as a recent one.
