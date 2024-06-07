Did BJP Win Over 100 Seats With a Margin Of Less Than 1000 Votes? No!

Fact-Check | Both these claims of BJP winning seats with margin less than 500 and 1000 seats are false.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms with a claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 seats with a margin less than 500 votes and over 100 seats with a winning margin less than 1000 votes.
What have users said?: While sharing this claims, an X (formerly Twitter) premium user demanded investigation into these numbers. BM Sandeep, who identified himself as the secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC), further said that the seats won by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could have been lower.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(You can view archives of similar posts here, here, and here.)
Are these claims true?: No, both these claims are false. The BJP has not won any seat with a winning margin of less than 1000 or 500 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
What did ECI data show?: We went through the official website of Election Commission of India and checked the winning margin of all 240 BJP candidates in the general elections.
Team WebQoof did not find any seats which were won by BJP that had a winning margin of less than 1000 votes, let alone 500.
The party's candidate from Odisha's Jajpur, Rabindra Narayan Behera, had the lowest margin of 1587 votes.
There were other close contests on other seats, such as Jaipur Rural, Farrukhabad, and Phulpur, where the winning margin was less than 5,000 votes.
Some examples of BJP candidates winning seats less than 3000 votes.
Conclusion: It is clear that the claims of BJP winning seats with margins less than 500 and 1000 votes are false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined