Fact-Check: Did BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Threaten CJP Protesters? No!

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A video of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey talking about the people who protested at the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) agitation is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: In the clip, Dubey can be heard saying,
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens, which led us to a similar video shared by ANI on Instagram.
In the video, Dubey spoke about how 22 lakh students compete for NEET each year. He then said that all parents are fond of their children and believe them to be "bright in studies."
He added that when they fail to perform, students "want to convince their parents that 'we are very bright in our studies, but the paper gets leaked, which is why we are unable to compete."
Dubey did not issue any threat of any kind to students, or those who participated in the protests.
We found the same video on Hindustan Times' Instagram account as well.
A keyword search for 'Nishikant Dubey threatens protesters' did not yield any credible results where the statement in the claim was attributed to Dubey.
We ran the audio element through Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector, which gave the audio an authenticity score of 32 out of 100, noting that the sampled voice was likely a deepfake.
Conclusion: An altered video is being shared to claim that BJP MP Nishikant Dubey threatened those who participated in the CJP-led protests.
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