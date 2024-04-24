This Video of BJP Leader Getting Thrashed in Tamil Nadu Is Old and Lacks Context

A video showing several people beating a man is going viral to claim that it shows a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader named Rajesh Biju recently being thrashed outside his house in Tamil Nadu.

What are users saying?: Those sharing the video have captioned it, "Tamil Nadu: BJP IT & Social Media Cell District Secretary* Rajesh Biju was brutally thrashed last evening in front of his house. Rajesh is undergoing treatment in Sri Chakra Hospital, Nanganallur, Chennai East."