Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Claim About Biology Not Being Required To Appear for NEET Is Misleading!

Claim About Biology Not Being Required To Appear for NEET Is Misleading!

The National Medical Council's new guidelines state that biology is still required as an additional subject.
Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: This claim is misleading. Biology can be taken up after graduating from class 12 as an additional subject. 

|

(Source: Altered by The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This claim is misleading. Biology can be taken up after graduating from class 12 as an additional subject.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Some social media users have shared posts which claim that students without biology as a subject in their Class 12 curriculum can still become doctor.

  • These posts cite new education policy guidelines, stating that they permit aspirants to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) even without studying the subject.

  • This has been attributed to the National Medical Commission (NMC).

An archive of the post can be found here

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

But..?: This claim is misleading.

  • The NMC released new guidelines on 22 November which permit students with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Classes eleven and twelve to appear for NEET.

  • However to appear for NEET, students who did not have Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology can take them up as "additional subjects" after graduating from Class 12, from boards recognised by the government.

Also ReadSpread Disinformation, Form Narratives: How Deepfakes Could Impact Elections

How did we find out?: We found the notice dated 22 November on NMC's website.

  • In a nine-point public notice, the NMC gave the details about the new guidelines.

What are they?: The NMC has taken the New Education Policy (NEP) into consideration and decided that subjects such as Biology/Biotechnology, Physics and Chemistry along with English can be taken up as "additional subjects after passing Class 12th from duly recognised boards."

  • Such students will be permitted to take the NEET-UG examination.

  • This decision was taken in view of flexibility in the study of various subjects in Class twelve due to the NEP.

Here is a preview of the notice. 

What does the NEP say?: The new policy allows students the flexibility and choice of subjects, particularly in classes eleven and twelve.

  • It diminishes the hard separation between arts, humanities, and sciences, or between vocational or academic streams and permits students to make their of combination of subjects across streams.

Dr Ashwini Setya, a Delhi-based gastroenterologist told The Quint that as per his understanding, a student who has passed the higher secondary or equivalent examination but did not have Biology as one of the subjects, which is an essential requirement to appear for NEET, can still appear for it if he or she clears an examination in Biology as an additional subject from a recognised board.

What were the old guidelines?: The notice also mentioned that in the previous guidelines, NEET aspirants needed subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Biotechnology mandatorily, along with English in Classes eleven and twelve.

  • This had to be completed from regular schools and not from open schools or as private candidates.

We came across the same information published in news reports by Mint and India Today.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: Biology is still a requirement to appear for becoming a doctor. However, aspirants can forego studying the subject in classes eleven and twelve and can take it up as an additional subject after graduating from a school affiliated with any board recognised by the government.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show Rahul Gandhi Defending Kanhaiya Lal’s Killers? No!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT