Claim About Biology Not Being Required To Appear for NEET Is Misleading!

Fact-Check: This claim is misleading. Biology can be taken up after graduating from class 12 as an additional subject.
Some social media users have shared posts which claim that students without biology as a subject in their Class 12 curriculum can still become doctor.
These posts cite new education policy guidelines, stating that they permit aspirants to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) even without studying the subject.
This has been attributed to the National Medical Commission (NMC).
But..?: This claim is misleading.
The NMC released new guidelines on 22 November which permit students with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Classes eleven and twelve to appear for NEET.
However to appear for NEET, students who did not have Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology can take them up as "additional subjects" after graduating from Class 12, from boards recognised by the government.
How did we find out?: We found the notice dated 22 November on NMC's website.
In a nine-point public notice, the NMC gave the details about the new guidelines.
What are they?: The NMC has taken the New Education Policy (NEP) into consideration and decided that subjects such as Biology/Biotechnology, Physics and Chemistry along with English can be taken up as "additional subjects after passing Class 12th from duly recognised boards."
Here is a preview of the notice.
What does the NEP say?: The new policy allows students the flexibility and choice of subjects, particularly in classes eleven and twelve.
It diminishes the hard separation between arts, humanities, and sciences, or between vocational or academic streams and permits students to make their of combination of subjects across streams.
What were the old guidelines?: The notice also mentioned that in the previous guidelines, NEET aspirants needed subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Biotechnology mandatorily, along with English in Classes eleven and twelve.
This had to be completed from regular schools and not from open schools or as private candidates.
We came across the same information published in news reports by Mint and India Today.
Conclusion: Biology is still a requirement to appear for becoming a doctor. However, aspirants can forego studying the subject in classes eleven and twelve and can take it up as an additional subject after graduating from a school affiliated with any board recognised by the government.
