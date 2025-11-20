Did Bihar Record More Votes Than Voters? No, the Viral Claim Misreads ECI Data

A widely circulated post on social media is using data from the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) press note for the Bihar Assembly elections to allege a 'vote scam' in the state.

The post argues that the number of votes cast exceeded the total number of registered voters in Bihar, suggesting irregularities in the polling process.

It states that the Election Commission showed 7.42 crore total voters and 7.45 crore votes cast while reporting a turnout of 66.91 percent, suggesting that Bihar must have 12 crore voters.

What's the claim?: The post claims that the Election Commission of India recorded more votes than voters in the Bihar Elections.