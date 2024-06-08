Old Video of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meeting INDIA Bloc Leaders Viral as Recent

Fact-Check | This video is old and is being falsely shared as a recent incident.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting with several leaders of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is being shared as recent incident.
What are users saying?: Raising speculations on the formation of the new government, social media users have uploaded the video with a caption that said, "What has happened? The game is still on in the Congress office. INDIA government."
An archive of the post can be found here.
Is the video recent?: No, the video dates back to April 2023 when Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav at Congress President's Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.
How did we find that out?: We performed a keyword search with the words "nitish tejashwi rahul gandhi meet" on YouTube and found a video report published on the official YouTube channel of 'midday india'.
It was published on 12 April 2023 and its title said, "Rahul Gandhi After Meeting Nitish Kumar, Tejaswi Yadav: Historic Step To Unite Opposition."
The video showed Kumar being greeted by a man wearing a red turban as seen in the viral video. Gandhi along with Yadav, Kumar, and Kharge were seen posing for a picture.
News reports: A report published by NDTV said that top leaders of the Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Congress met to put a united Opposition front ahead the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Kharge, Gandhi, Kumar, Yadav and several others were present during the meeting.
It also carried a post shared by Kharge which carried visuals from the meeting.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video of Nitish Kumar meeting leaders of the INDIA bloc is old and is being falsely shared as a recent incident.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined