Old Video Shared to Claim Nitish Kumar Expressed His Support for PM Modi

A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is being shared with users claiming that it is recent and shows Kumar expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Kumar's statement in the video: He can be heard saying, "The central government is formed under the leadership of Honourable Modiji once again, then we will appeal to all of you. And what should I appeal? Looking at your mood, it seems that you will vote for the government led by Modiji in every situation."

What are users saying?: People have shared the video with a caption that said, "Nitishji is also asking for Modi government...Jai Shree Ram."