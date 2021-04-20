Image of Bhopal’s Crematorium Ground Shared as ‘BJP-led Gujarat’

As India grapples with the second wave of coronavirus, an image of the Bhadbhada crematorium at Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has been shared with the false claim that it's from Gujarat.

The claim along with the image appeals to voters in the poll-bound West Bengal, questioning whether they want Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'Sonar Bangla' if this is the condition of Gujarat, which has been led by the party for the last 25 years.