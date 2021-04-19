Image of Gujarat Riots Convict Linked to NRC Ahead of WB Polls

A set of images of a father consoling his son through a window and a newspaper clipping has gone viral on social media with the claim that it shows a man being taken away to a detention centre in Assam following the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The claim goes on to state that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is brought to power in the poll-bound West Bengal, they would 'separate' families in the state as well.

However, the image is from 2012 and shows a man being taken to prison after being convicted in the 2002 Gujarat riots. The newspaper clipping, which states that people are being arrested and sent to detention centres in Assam, is unrelated to the incident.