Rajeev Shukla Didn’t Say BCCI Urged ICC To Convince Pak To Play Against India

A video of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla is going viral on the internet to claim that it shows him admitting that India requested ICC to convince Pakistan for their upcoming fixture in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

What is Shukla heard saying?: In the clip, he was heard saying, "Well, I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representative, you know, on the repeated requests by BCCI to convince Pakistan to play against India. It's a good solution, amicable solution..."