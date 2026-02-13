Rajeev Shukla Didn’t Say BCCI Urged ICC To Convince Pak To Play Against India

advertisement
A video of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla is going viral on the internet to claim that it shows him admitting that India requested ICC to convince Pakistan for their upcoming fixture in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
What is Shukla heard saying?: In the clip, he was heard saying, "Well, I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representative, you know, on the repeated requests by BCCI to convince Pakistan to play against India. It's a good solution, amicable solution..."
What are the facts?: The video has been altered to add the part, where Shukla was heard saying that BCCI made repeated requests to the ICC to convince Pakistan. This made the claim false.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a simple reverse image search using Google Lens, we came across the same visuals uploaded on the official X handle of ANI.
It was posted on 10 February.
The video's caption said, "#WATCH | Delhi | On Pakistan to play against India at T20 cricket World Cup, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla says, "I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by ICC representative, supervised by the ICC Chairman and the representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to Pakistan Cricket Board as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board. It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket's importance in the game..."
We did not find any instance where Shukla said that the BCCI had made repeated requests to the ICC.
What did a detection tool show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through an AI detection tool named 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
Five of its detectors conclusively showed that the video had "AI-generated likelihood".
Shukla clarifies on X: Taking to his official X handle, the BCCI Vice-President clarified that an AI-manipulated clip is going viral on social media platforms with incorrect claims.
The post shared on 11 February said, "A video of my remarks on the India Pakistan World Cup match has been manipulated using AI to alter the audio. These statements are not mine. I urge everyone not to believe or circulate this misleading content and to report it wherever such videos are seen."
Conclusion: Evidently, the video of Shukla saying BCCI made repeated requests to ICC to convince Pakistan to play against India.
