Old BBC Report From 2012 on Pollution in the Maldives Falsely Shared as Recent

This video report dates back to 2012.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Updated:

Fact-check: An old video report highlighting pollution and waste disposal issues in the Maldives is being shared as recent.

(Photo: The Quint)

A video shared by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) about high levels of pollution at the Maldives is going viral as a recent report.

The journalist in the video report can be seen describing the problematic condition of waste disposal in the Maldives.

What's the truth?: This video report is from 2012.

  • BBC's Simon Reeve visited a waste dump yard in the Maldives with a local conservationist to report about the country's struggle with waste management.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google which led us to a BBC report from 20 May 2012.

  • The report carried a longer version of the viral video and stated that BBC's Simon Reeve along with local conservationist Marie Saleem visited a huge waste dump yard on the island.

  • The report pointed out how the country is struggling with waste management.

  • It also added that the Maldives' government told the BBC that they were finding ways to tackle this waste problem.

This video report is from 2012.

We also found several pictures of the waste dump on Reeve's official Facebook page shared on 19 May 2012.

These images are from 2012.

Conclusion: An old video report highlighting pollution and waste disposal issues in the Maldives is being shared as recent.

Published: 15 Jan 2024,11:36 AM IST

