Video Doesn't Show Brawl in Bareilly's Theatre After Pro-Pak Slogans Were Raised

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search, leading us to a report shared by Times Now and Free Press Journal.
The reports carried the same video and stated that the fight erupted because the people involved were intoxicated.
It also stated that the Bareilly police dismissed the claims about any Pakistan-related slogans being raised in the theatre.
The report was shared on 16 August 2023.
We reached out to a local reporter: Desh Deepak Gangwar, a local reporter from Bareilly told us that this video is from 11 August.
He also contacted Prasad Cinema, where the video was recorded and confirmed that the fight erupted after some inebriated men engaged in an argument over payment of food bill.
"There were no slogans about Pakistan chanted at the theatre as claimed," he added.
We have also reached out to Bareilly police and the story will be updated once we receive a response.
Conclusion: Clearly, this viral video is being shared with a false that a fight broke out in Bareilly's theatre after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised.
