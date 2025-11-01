Video From Lebanon Shared as an Incident of Shooting Outside Jaipur Airport

advertisement
A clip of two cars chasing another vehicle and ending in a shootout is going viral on Instagram, and it is being falsely linked to India.
What is the claim: The clip falsely claims that an incident of a car chase and gunfire unfolded in Jaipur's Jagatpura.
What actually happened: The viral clip is from a police chase that took place on the coastal road between the two Lebanese towns of Damour and Saida, according to the Lebanon Debate, a Lebanon-based news agency.
It also reported that the chase was being carried out by a patrol from the Mount Lebanon Investigation Unit, who were pursuing a suspect considered one of the region’s major drug traffickers.
What we found:
We ran a reverse image search of the viral clip on Google and found multiple Middle Eastern accounts that had posted the same clip.
A few Lebanon-based news channels like Future TV, Lebanon Debate and Lebanon On have also posted the longer version of the clip on their social media handles, reporting that the incident occurred in Lebanon. The clips also contain a time stamp and date of the incident, which is 12 October 2025.
We also identified that the number plates of the cars could very possibly be a Lebanese private-vehicle plate since they include a single Latin letter ‘S’ that correspond to a registration area/region, followed by numbers.
We also ran a relevant keyword search and found a few articles on the incident, which corresponds to the date of the incident, which is 12 October 2025, visible in the clips posted by the Lebanese news agencies. The LBCI TV’s report, published on 22 October 2025, talks about the incident and the culprit's final arrest, which happened days after he ran away after the car chase incident.
No incidents of car chases or gunfire have been reported in Jaipur in October.
Conclusion: The viral video of the car chase and gunfire incident is, in fact, real and unfolded in Lebanon and not in Jaipur.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)