Old Video of Azam Khan Calling 'Lord Ram His Ideal' Shared as Recent

Fact-check: The claim states that Azam Khan said his ideals are Hindu Gods after releasing from the prison after 27 months.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan calling Lord Krishna and Lord Rama his ideal, is doing the rounds on social media.
The claim states that the SP leader made this statement after spending 27 months in jail.
However, the video dates back to 2017 when Khan took at dig at prime minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, questioning them if they would ever consider the Prophet, their ideal.
CLAIM
The caption with the viral video states that the video shows Khan talking about his changed views after being in jail for 27 months.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a search using 'Azam Khan said Lord Krishna and Ram are his ideals' as the keywords in Hindi, we came across several news reports from 2017.
We found similar reports by Hindi news media outlets ABP Live and Dainik Bhaskar.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for Khan's video on YouTube and found it on the official channel of the Samajwadi Party. This was posted on 7 October 2017.
The viral video begins at around 15 minutes and 13 seconds.
In his speech, Khan starts talking about god and his messengers, in various religions. He takes a dig at Yogi and Modi to read history about the Mughal emperors too.
Clearly, an old video of Khan is being shared with a false context.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)