Video of Ayushmann Singing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ Viral Without Proper Context

Fact-Check | The video is from 2017 and is being shared with a misleading context.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of actor Ayushmann Khurrana singing 'Dil Dil Pakistan' is being shared on the internet with users taking a dig at him.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) subscriber named Mr Sinha shared the video with a caption that said, "The clown @ayushmannk was singing "Dil Dil Pakistan" when Pakistanis were kiIIing our soldiers & innocent citizens.. No wonder he's so upset to see #RamMandir."
It should be noted that the user has been called out for spreading disinformation on multiple occasions.
An archive of the post can be found here.
The report was last updated on 25 January.
The report was shared on 24 January.
A longer version showed him giving tribute to people from different states and regions, such as Punjabi, Uttar Pradesh, Bengali, and South India.
Following this, he performed songs 'Dil Dil Pakistan' and 'Chak De India' on the stage along with his brother, Aparshakti Khurana.
What led us to the truth?: We performed a keyword search on YouTube and found a longer version of the video posted on an unverified channel named 'Selfie Tv'.
The video was uploaded on 20 November 2017 and was titled, "Ayushman Khurana Giving Tribute to all asian countries through his punjabi singing in Dubai."
The video showed Khurrana performing with his sibling Aparshakti.
At the beginning, both of them can be heard singing a Bollywood song. Then they proceed to mention people from different states and regions namely — Punjabi, UP, Bengali, and South India.
Where is the video from?: A report published in Gulf News had mentioned that Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Pakistani actor Ali Zafar were going to perform together in Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on 27 October 2017.
Khurrana, too, had shared a glimpse from the concert on his official Facebook handle on 28 October 2017.
It was titled, "When your sibling goes berserk with you onstage. Aparshakti Khurana #dubai #gig."
Why is the claim misleading?: Those sharing the video have used a portion of the video without mentioning the entire context. The claims neither mentioned that the actor had mentioned people from different regions of the country nor did it say that he performed 'Chak De India'.
Actor attended Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony: Several Bollywood celebrities, including Khurrana, had attended the ceremony on 22 January. You can watch the video for more details.
Uri attacks in 2016: According to a report, seventeen soldiers were killed in a militant attack in Uri area of Baramulla district. Four militants were killed in the encounter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the attack in Uri and called it a "cowardly terror attack."
Another report published in BBC said that the Indian army had carried out surgical strikes against militants along the borders.
A senior army official said that significant causalities was caused to the terrorists and who tried to support them.
Conclusion: The video of actor Ayushmann Khurrana singing 'Dil Dil Pakistan' is being shared with a misleading context.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)