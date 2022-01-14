Girl Scamming People Through Online Payment? Video is Scripted

In a viral video, a man appears to confront a girl in a shop at the shopkeeper's behest, as he complains that she scams them and does not pay for her purchases.

The man recording the video unearths an alleged scam, showing that the girl uses a dummy online payments application on her smartphone, which mimics a successful transaction's screen.

The video went viral, as people shared it to warn others, especially business owners, to exercise caution while receiving payment online.

However, this is yet another 'awareness video' created to educate people. The original video has a section at the end where its creator states that it is one.

The Quint has debunked several other such awareness or educational videos that have been shared as real incident.s