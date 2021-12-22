Did Assam Govt Promise 'Temple Priests' Rs 15,000 Every Month? Nope!

We conducted a keyword search on Google and found a news report on the website of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran published on 25 August.

According to the report, the Assam government had announced a Rs 15,000 COVID-19 relief package for all temple priests as the Hindu places of worship were closed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the report didn't mention that the sum would be given every month.

We also found another report by India Today published on 5 November. The headline read, "Assam government to provide one-time financial grant of Rs 15,000 each to temple priests and Namghorias."