No, This Isn't a Video of Asad Ahmed's Funeral Procession

The video is from the funeral procession of Maulana Rabe Hasani Nadvi, an Islamic scholar.
A video is being shared to claim that it shows a huge crowd at the funeral procession of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son, Asad Ahmed, who was killed in a police encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on 13 April.
The fact: But the video is actually from the funeral procession of Maulana Rabe Hasani Nadvi, an Islamic scholar, who passed away at the age of 94 on 13 April. Nadvi was the president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).
How did we find this out?: Under one of the tweets, a user had commented that the video of the funeral procession of Maulana Hasani Nadvi.
Using this as a clue, we did a keyword search in Hindi and came across several videos from his funeral procession, which showed a huge crowd. Then a keyword search in Urdu led us to a video uploaded on a YouTube channel on 13 April, which showed a similar clip and mentioned that it was from Nadvi's funeral.
The collage shows a comparison between the viral video and the YouTube video.
We also accessed some videos from Nadvi's funeral and compared it to the YouTube video to show that the video was indeed from there.
What about Asad Ahmed's funeral?: Asad Ahmed, was buried in the presence of his family and friends in Prayagraj, UP on 15 April amid heavy security.
Conclusion: This video is being falsely linked to Asad Ahmed's funeral.
