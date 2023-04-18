News Organisations Falsely Claim Atiq Ahmed’s Vote ‘Saved' the UPA Govt in 2008

Several media organisations and social media users are claiming that gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's vote "saved" the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government during a vote of confidence in the Parliament in 2008.

Who shared this claim?: News agency PTI, media organisations India Today, Firstpost, NDTV and English Jagran claimed that Ahmed's vote "saved" the UPA government in 2008, citing a book Baahubalis of Indian Politics: From Bullet to Ballot as their source.

(Note: Swipe to view all claims.)