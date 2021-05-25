Users Fall for ANI’s Fake Account Saying Twitter Shutting in India

A tweet shared by an imposter account of news agency ANI has led to many believing that Twitter will shut its operations in India from Wednesday, 26 May.

This comes in the backdrop of the deadline to comply with legal rules meant for social media platforms, which were issued by the government three months ago, coming to an end on Tuesday, 25 May, posing a threat to the operations of the likes of Twitter and Facebook in India.

However, we found that ANI didn’t tweet any such information on its official handle and the viral tweet was from a fake account, which has now been taken down.