Rahul Gandhi Promises 10 Lakh Jobs, LPG Cylinder at Rs 500 in Poll-Bound Gujarat

Gandhi alleged the BJP in Gujarat has captured all the institutions, and the fight here is not between two political parties but with every institution which has been captured by the ruling party.

“But in Gujarat, the institutions for which the plinth was laid by Sardar Patel, whether it is the police, media, judiciary, or Assembly, the BJP has captured and controlled all these institutions. It means here you do not fight against a political party, but against every institution of Gujarat state,” he said.

He also attacked the Gujarat government over its policy to seek permission for holding protests and said it was steeped in corruption.

“You have to take permission from those against whom you have to protest. ..Did Sardar Patel ask for the permission of the British for protest? Sardar Patel would have said that throw out the government which asks the people of Gujarat to seek its permission to protest. This is the truth. You are not fighting against a political party but an ideology against whom Sardar Patel fought,” he said.

Slamming the state government over the recent seizure of large amounts of drugs, especially from the Mundra port, Gandhi said the “Gujarat model” meant the rule of 3-4 industrialists.

“The government will give these industrialists as much land as they want within two minutes. But when the poor and tribals request for a little portion of land with folded hands, they will never get it,” he said.