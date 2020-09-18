Old Amul Ad Shared on Social Media Amid Kangana-Urmila Controversy

Rahul Da Cunha, one of the creative directors of Amul advertisements, said that the ad was released in 1995. Team Webqoof An old advertisement created by Amul in 1995 has been revived to claim that it’s recent and is falsely being linked to the controversy involving Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof Rahul Da Cunha, one of the creative directors of Amul advertisements, said that the ad was released in 1995.

An old Amul advertisement has resurfaced with a claim that it’s a recent one and is allegedly taking a jibe at Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar after actor Kangana Ranaut referred to her as a ‘soft porn star’ in a recent interview. Speaking to The Quint, Rahul Da Cunha, one of the creative directors of the Amul advertisements, confirmed that the said advertisement was released in 1995 after the launch of Matondkar’s ‘Rangeela’.

CLAIM

Mandeep Singh Bajwa, national security and strategic affairs analyst, shared the image with the caption: “Amul has displayed the worst possible taste in releasing this ad. Playing up the 'Urmilla Matondkar is a soft-porn actress' accusation. Seriously, Amul? (sic)”

Shahi Siddiqui, former Member of Parliament and managing director and chief editor at Weekly Nai Duniya, commented on the image saying: “In poor taste, Amul no more as Yummy as it used to be. Stop buttering RW bigotry and small mindedness.”

Several social media users started slamming Amul for releasing the advertisement amid the Matondkar-Ranaut row.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We went to the website of Amul and found that the same advertisement was uploaded under the section ‘Amul hits of 1995’. It’s titled as ‘Rangeela Geela.’

Amul’s website mentioned that the advertisement was released in 1995.

Speaking to The Quint, Da Cunha, one of the creative directors of the Amul advertisements, confirmed that the said advertisement is indeed old.

“It’s a 1995 ad. This was made 25 years ago, when Matondkar did Rangeela. The context was, why we called it Masoom then, because she was famous for being a child actor. She had done Shekhar Kapur’s film ‘Masoom.’ It was quite a popular hoarding at that time,” he added.

NETIZENS POINT OUT THE AD IS OLD

While several social media users lashed out at Amul, some were quick to point out that the advertisement in question is old and was published after Bollywood film Rangeela was released in 1995.

The 1995 film featured actors Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff and Matondkar.

The list includes Rangeela’s director Ram Gopal Varma, who on 11 September, had shared the ad mentioning that it was released after Rangeela came out.

Adding to the context of the ad, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted that it was based on Matondkar’s character in the film ‘Masoom’.

Evidently, an old advertisement created by Amul in 1995 has been revived to claim that it’s recent and is falsely being linked to the controversy involving Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut.

