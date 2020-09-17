Twitter Supports Urmila, Calls Out Kangana For 'Porn Star' Remark

Kangana had called Urmila Matondkar a 'soft porn star' in an interview. Quint Entertainment Twitter comes out in support of Urmila Matondkar. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) Celebrities Kangana had called Urmila Matondkar a 'soft porn star' in an interview.

From Bollywood celebrities to netizens, a number of people have come out in support of Urmila Matondkar after Kangana Ranaut called her a 'soft porn star' in an interview. Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to write, "Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u".

Calling her a 'beautiful, elegant and evocative' actor, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar".

Designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You guys Shine BRIGHT.”

Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "@UrmilaMatondkar you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually,emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all,co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect!"

Journalist Swati Chaturvedi wrote, "Compare the sheer dignity of @UrmilaMatondkar & Jaya Bachchan & Hema Malini who have defended the film industry to the utter disgusting language of @KanganaTeam comparing a 'demolition' to rape and calling Urmila a 'soft porn star'!"

Here's what others said on social media:

Equal Rights campaigner Harish Iyer pointed out that there is nothing wrong in being a porn star and every individual's journey should be treated with respect.

Speaking to Times Now, Kangana had said that Urmila wasn't known for her acting. "Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?,” Kangana had said. Earlier, Urmila had said in an interview with India Today that Kangana should focus on her state Himachal Pradesh before slamming other states for a drug problem. "The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state.”