Amit Shah on UP's GDP, Jobs & Medical Colleges: Inaccurate & Lacking Context

We looked at the data published in the Handbook of Statistics on Indian States on the RBI's website on 24 November 2021. This is compiled from the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), which can be viewed here.

In the table, we looked at the state-wise data for Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant price (base year 2011-12) since 2011-12 (FY12) to 2020-21 (FY21).