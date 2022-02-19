Altered Screenshot of Opinion Poll Predicts Congress Win in Uttarakhand

A screenshot of an opinion poll is being circulated online to claim that the poll has predicted a victory for the Indian National Congress (INC) in Uttarakhand, where elections were held in a single phase on 14 February.

The result for the 70-member Assembly will be declared on 10 March and as per this poll, Congress is likely to win between 46-51 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might get somewhere between 17-21 seats.

However, we found that the screenshot has been altered. The original screenshot, which is of Hindi news channel Zee News, showed 31-35 seats for BJP and 33-37 seats for Congress.