UP Polls: Old Video Shared as 'Proof of Voter Fraud by SP Supporters'

A video, which is going viral on the internet, claims that burqa-clad supporters of the Samajwadi Party (SP) were caught casting fake votes during the ongoing 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

In the video, a woman claiming to be a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate is seen holding multiple Aadhaar cards and asking the voters how they got the identity cards.

Upon checking the viral video, we found that video dates back to 2017 and was taken during the civic polls. The person in the video was indeed a BSP candidate for Rampur Municipal Corporation elections called Shaila Khan.

While we were unable to verify the claims made in the video or the social media posts, it is clear that the video was not taken during the current elections.