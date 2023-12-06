This Photo of Greta Thunberg With Anti-Semitic Book Is Edited!

Fact-Check: This image is altered. The original image shows Greta Thunberg with her book titled, "The Climate Book."
An image of Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg with a book titled 'On the Jews and Their Lies' by German Reformation leader Martin Luther is being shared on social media platforms.
But..?: This image is altered.
The original image shows Thunberg with her own book titled 'The Climate Book'. She posted this image on her Instagram account on 14 February.
How did we find out?: We looked for this image on Greta Thunberg's social media pages and found a similar one on her verified Instagram account from 14 February.
Here are the similarities between the two images.
Thunberg uploaded the image with her published book called 'The Climate Book.'
She noted in the post's caption that climate was the biggest story in the world and must be spoken "as far and wide as our voices can carry, and much further still."
Greta Thunberg and Pro-Palestine protests: Greta has advocated for Palestine widely on social media, while also raising the topic during the 'Fridays for Future Sweden' protests.
US-based news organisation Politico reported that Israeli army spokesperson Arye Sharuz Shalicar expressed his pain against the activist's stance, calling her a "terror supporter."
Later, Fridays for Future Sweden – with which Thunberg is associated –took to X (formerly Twitter) to put out a statement that read, "We stand in solidarity with Palestine and all civilians affected on all sides. We distance ourselves from all forms of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia regardless of where and by whom it is expressed."
Conclusion: It is clear that the viral image is altered. The original image shows Greta posing with her book, "The Climate Book."
