Owaisi's Poster Defaced During His UP Visit? No, Image is From 2019

A photo is doing the rounds on social media, where a man can be seen defacing a poster featuring All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The photo is being shared with a claim that this happened while Owaisi was in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in 2022.

However, we found that the photo is from 2019 when Owaisi had addressed an election rally at Bariatu Maidan in Ranchi, Jharkhand, where the AIMIM party made its electoral debut in the state that went for polls that year.